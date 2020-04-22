COVID 19: Buhari approves immediate payment of university lecturers’ withheld salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a statement signed by his new media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu.

Ngige said the President also directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to effect the payment urgently to cushion the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on lecturers and members of their family.

The Labour Minister added that all the Vice Chancellors were asked to revalidate the affected lecturers’ Bank Verification Numbers and forward to the Accountant General of the Federation for the payments