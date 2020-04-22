Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

COVID 19: Buhari approves immediate payment of university lecturers’ withheld salaries

Younews Ng April 22, 2020 Business, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a statement signed by his new media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu.

Ngige said the President also directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to effect the payment urgently to cushion the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on lecturers and members of their family.

The Labour Minister added that all the Vice Chancellors were asked to revalidate the affected lecturers’ Bank Verification Numbers and forward to the Accountant General of the Federation for the payments

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ganduje probes strange deaths in Kano

Inundated with reported mass deaths in Kano, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed investigation to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.