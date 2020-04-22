Elrufai tests Negative to Coronavirus.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from coronavirus.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

El-Rufai, who said he had tested negative twice, described his experience in isolation as a “medical regime”.

He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results”

El-Rufai earlier announced that he tested positive for the virus on March 28.

The update on his recovery came a few days after the governor denied that he was in an Intensive Care Unit.