Elrufai tests Negative to Coronavirus.

April 22, 2020

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from coronavirus.
He made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
El-Rufai, who said he had tested negative twice, described his experience in isolation as a “medical regime”.
He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results”
El-Rufai earlier announced that he tested positive for the virus on March 28.
The update on his recovery came a few days after the governor denied that he was in an Intensive Care Unit.

