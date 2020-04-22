General Overseer Of Holy Ghost Mission Church In Court For Raping Epileptic Girl

The General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Mission Church, Pastor Peter Alatake, has been charged to the Owo Magistrate’s court for raping a 16-year-old girl who is epileptic.

The HGMC overseer was accused of raping the girl when she was brought to the church for healing between April 15 and 20, leaving the girl with complications in her anus and vagina.

A medical test conducted at Owo Medical Centre was said to have confirmed the complications and the paster was subsequently arrested.

Alatake was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a minor but he pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Olubunmi Dosumu, granted the accused N500000-bail with two sureties to provide a similar sum each.

The sureties must be a general overseer of a reputable church in Owo and a director in the civil service with a national identity card, evidence of one-year tax clearance, and property in the magisterial district.

The case was adjourned until June 18, 2020