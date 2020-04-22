LAGOS LAUNCHES ‘EKO TELEMED’ FOR REMOTE, NON-COVID-19 CONSULTATION

The Lagos State Government has launched ‘EKO TELEMED’ for residents, as part of concerted efforts aimed at protecting the citizens and reducing their risk of contracting the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, speaking on Tuesday at the launch in Lagos, said that with effect from Wednesday, 22nd April 2020, residents would have access to highly-trained and experienced Medical Doctors for non-emergency primary care consultation via voice or video call from the comfort of their homes.

Dr. Zamba urged residents who develop any non-COVID-19 health issues during the lockdown period to dial 08000EKOMED (08000356633) toll-free line for consultation.

According to her, “the toll-free line would enable residents have direct access to non-emergency primary care via voice or video call and speak with trained medical doctors in any of the four major languages in Lagos State – English Language, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo”.

The General Manager said that Doctors and Case Managers would be available 24/7 on ‘EKO TELEMED’ to provide medical services to the residents of Lagos State for a period of eight weeks as the State continues to roll out its strategies for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

She averred that if further medical treatment is needed after due consultation with the medical doctors, non-coronavirus cases would be referred to designated Healthcare Providers under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) or preferred Healthcare Providers, stressing that patients with high COVID-19 suspicion will be directed to designated testing sites and isolation centres in Lagos State through the hotline 08000CORONA.

While commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving the project, Dr. Zamba said that ‘EKO TELEMED’ was designed by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) as part of its COVID-19 response.

In her words “The project would increase access to care, reduce the challenge of going to hospitals during this period of restricted movements, except for emergencies. It would also create an entry point for the quicker evacuation of confirmed and severely ill COVID-19 cases to the designated treatment facility. This is aimed at ensuring better health outcomes for affected citizens, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality associated with the pandemic”.

She hinted that ‘EKO TELEMED’ marks a new beginning in the provision of medical consultation and services for the Lagos State Health Scheme, encouraging all residents to tap into the opportunity for prompt attention and further protection of the lives by the Lagos State Government.

The LASHMA Boss disclosed that discussions are ongoing to ensure that this novel service is maintained by the Lagos State Health Scheme, just as she reminded Lagosians to imbibe the practice of regular hand washing, social distancing and strict compliance with the lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in Lagos.