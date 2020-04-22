Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 873
April 22, 2020
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos and 5 in Katsina.
The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.
While deaths have risen to 28, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.
