Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 873

April 22, 2020

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos and 5 in Katsina.

The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.

While deaths have risen to 28, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

