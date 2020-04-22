Things you should know about #BIZ-IDOL challenge powered by Top10 Mag

Here comes an opportunity for smart and intelligent youths to win #10,000 courtesy of The Top10 Magazine #Biz-Idol Challenge. We are not only out to empower you financially but to also help in shaping your entrepreneurial thinking and developing your intellectual capacity and writing skills. Entry submissions start on Monday, April 20th.

Why we came up with #Biz-Idol Challenge:

The #Biz-Idol Challenge powered by The Top10 Magazine officially takes off today, 20th of April, 2020. Participants in the Challenge whose age should range from 15 to 30 years old are expected to submit entries in form of a write up stating why they would like to adopt our selected biz-Idol of the week as their business Idol whom they will look up to as role model. The person with the best written entry of the week will win #10,000, which is the prize money for the Challenge. We are kick starting the challenge with Tony Elumelu, chairman of UBA and Heirs Holdings as our Biz-Idol of the week and participants are expected to write on why they would choose him as their business Idol and role model. The Biz-Idol and the the game format will change from week to week.

The main reason for this challenge is not just the prize money which is considered to be small. The initiative is to engage the intellectual capacity of our youths, especially at this lockdown time by shaping their entrepreneurial thinking as well as their writing skills. We are Challenged to do this because most of what we see today on the social media as give away Challenge lack dept and are not in any way brain tasking. It’s our considered view that apart from the prize money, every challenge of this nature should have some other values which the participants will ride on after spending the money. Apart from our prize money which may be small, and intellectual capacity building opportunities, we hope to use the platform to link the winners with their business Idols which is capable of change their lives forever. This is our ultimate goal. I pray God to help us to achieve our goal.

Winners in the ongoing #Biz-Idol Challenge powered by The Top10 Magazine will only emerge on merit. This Challenge is only for smart and intelligent youths who are ready to engage their brain to earn money, develop their intellectual capacity, develop their writing skills, know more about successful Nigerian business people and possibly hit the right connections.

Our editors will scrutinise all entries thoroughly and ensure that only the best entry of the week emerges as the winner. The winning entry will be published in the website of The Top10 Magazine and shared to the public through all our social media platforms. The winner will be requested to send his or her account number which will be credited immediately a winner is declared.

We need to also let you know that we are working to increase the winning prize and number of winners in a week as we progress.

We have also taken note of the technical problem spotted in the participation guideline that has caused a hitch for some people sending their entries this week and it has been corrected which will make participation seamless from next week. We regret the hitch.

Follow The Top10 Magazine on our Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and stay tuned for all the surprises that will unfold.