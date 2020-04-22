Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu unveils 70-bed Isolation Centre, Increases Hazard Allowance of Health Officers

April 22, 2020

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today, unveils 70-bed COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre located within the premises of Landmark Exhibition Centre in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the State.

The 70-bed Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, which was constructed by the Young President Organisation (YPO), Lagos State Chapter, has a dedicated 10-bed intensive care isolation unit, four ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile x-ray, ultrasound and oxygen facilities.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the commissioning, said the facility will provide additional capacity to support the already existing isolation facilities in the State, adding that the birth of the facility signifies a working and fruitful collaboration between the public and private sector.

Also present at the event were the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye and Health Service Commission, Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun.

In a similar vein,Sanwo-Olu has approved a 400 percent increment in the hazard allowance for all Health Officers in Lagos State from N5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) to N25,000 (Twenty Five Thousand Naira) for the month of April 2020.

The announcement of the increment was contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Tuesday, 21st of April, 2020.

Explaining the rationale for the increment, the Head of Service stated that the gesture was in appreciation of health workers’ in the fight against COVID-19, as well as their daily exposure to hazardous situations.

