Three siblings of same parents, four others killed by one-way motorist in Lagos

Three children of the same parents and four others lost their lives after being knocked down by a vehicle plying one-way in Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

According to an account by a concerned Nigerian, who shared the video of the incident on her Instagram page: @originaltombo, the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

He recounted that the siblings just returned to the scene of the accident to help their mother who sells nearby, before being hit by a vehicle, which was plying one way.

He said: “I visited the scene of this accident at Sangotedo this morning that claimed the lives of three siblings who returned to assist their mother who sells near by after the morning walk out.

In the video shared, some lifeless bodies could be seen inside a drainage, with an unoccupied vehicle that was flung across the drainage.

In the viral video, eyewitnesses kept saying “the driver took one-way” in Yoruba language.

Another account claimed that the one-way driver killed seven people, among which were the three siblings who just returned from jogging to help their mother who sell tomatoes in front of Target Supermarket in Sangotedo.