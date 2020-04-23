N50m ransom paid to Kidnappers for Bauchi Gov’s Brother’s release, Police lies exposed

Fifteen days after he was freed by kidnappers, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, the elder brother of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has disclosed that the criminals collected N50 million ransom.

Duguri, who narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors in Bauchi, yesterday, said that he spent 13 days in their den.

Duguri, 65, a retired customs officer, who broke his silence on his abduction, stated that the kidnappers initially demanded for N350 million before they agreed to accept N50 million.

He explained that security agents did not play any part in his release contrary to reports that he was rescued by them.

Duguri was kidnapped on March 26 about 7:20pm by four gunmen at a tailoring shop at the Unguwar Jaki area of the Bauchi metropolis.

The gunmen, who were said to be armed with AK 47 rifles, took him to an unknown destination.

On April 7, 2020, the Bauchi police command spokesman, Mr. Kamal Abubakar, disclosed Duguri’s kidnap to newsmen.