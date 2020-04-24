BREAKING: Popular Nollywood Actor, Yomi Obileye is dead

You remember he died in the film, Big Daddy..but that acting..Now, for real, he is dead !

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Yomi Obileye Is gone!. … His demise was confirmed by Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka on popular photo sharing app, Instagram earlier today. He wrote; “If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again.

Obileye became famous for his role in Tade Ogidan’s movie, ‘Hostages’ in 1997. The veteran actor was also known for his role in ‘Palace’, a soap opera that featured Liz Benson, Jide Kosoko, Antar Laniyan, Dayo Adeneye, Jide Alabi, and Tunji Bamishigbin.

The late actor was the elder brother to broadcaster cum actor, Taiwo Obileye, who featured in Tales of Eve: Thanks for Coming and was popularly for his role in Chief Daddy.