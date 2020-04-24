ECOWAS Leaders Appoint Buhari Champion of COVID-19 Response

Presidents of West African countries under the aegis of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Authority of Heads of State and Government on Thursday appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as Champion of the COVID-19 response.

The appointment took place at the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on COVID-19 which was held via teleconferencing under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is also the President of the Republic of Niger.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, said that during the teleconference, Buhari called on fellow ECOWAS leaders to look beyond the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and tap into various opportunities that it presents for the betterment of lives in Member States: