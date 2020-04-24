South-West governors shift enforcement date for use of face mask

Governors of the South-West states have extended the deadline for the compulsory use of face masks by one week.

The shift, YOU NEWS learnt was necessary due to the scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

The source mentioned “May 1, 2020 is now the commencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the governors of the South-West Region among other measures, to curb the spread of the CO-VID-19 pandemic.

“The shift in the commencement date is as a result of the apparent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

“Against this backdrop, government has intensified efforts to produce enough within this period of grace.