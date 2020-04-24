Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

South-West governors shift enforcement date for use of face mask

Younews Ng April 24, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 85 Views

Governors of the South-West states have extended the deadline for the compulsory use of face masks by one week.

The shift, YOU NEWS learnt was necessary due to the scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

The source mentioned “May 1, 2020 is now the commencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the governors of the South-West Region among other measures, to curb the spread of the CO-VID-19 pandemic.

“The shift in the commencement date is as a result of the apparent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

“Against this backdrop, government has intensified efforts to produce enough within this period of grace.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

GOCOP insists on safety of journalists in Ebonyi, asks gov to apologise

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.