Woman allegedly beat maid to death, hanging her to fake suicide + photo

Onome Jackson, crime reporter.

A woman had been accused of beaten her house maid to death and then went ahead to hang her in order to make it look like suicide.

The incident occurred at 18, Ogundola Street, Bariga, Lagos.

The woman, Nene Steve, has been arrested by the operatives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing her maid, Joy Aboel.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, has confirmed the incident.

Elkana said Steve and her husband were at Bariga Police Station to report that their house girl had committed suicide.

He said when detectives visited the place and saw the position of the rope with which Aboel allegedly hung herself, and her position, they suspected a foul play.

This was in addition to the fact that she had injuries all over her body, adding that this was an indication she may have been tortured to death and not that she committed suicide.

He said: “Police moved on with their investigation and found a lot of signs of violence on her body, that she has been tortured before she put the rope on her neck.

“If it were to be ordinary suicide, how come wound and signs of beating are all over her body.”

Elkana added that the police had removed the corpse and deposited it in the mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, the matter has been transferred from Bariga Police Station to Panti for further investigation, while the couple have been arrested.

Elkana said they will be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

Speaking on the incident, Aboel’s elder brother, Philips Ejeh, said: “The deceased was an indigene of Benue State brought to Lagos through an agent.

“She started working with her as maid January 2020 through an agent.

“She reported that her boss refused to pay her and anytime she asked her boss for her salary, she will start beating her.

“She was making an attempt to leave her place, but due to the total lockdown, she remains there until Sunday when her boss said she caught her steal one Indomie noodle and this led to her serous beating, where her master hung her to death.

“The madam said she hung herself after so much beating.

“How can someone hang herself and her legs will be on the ground?”

“My sister engaged herself for the job so that she can be able to further her education.

“Now she has killed her just because she doesn’t want to pay her salary.

“As I’m talking to you now, the case has been reported to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, while the police have deposited her body in the mortuary for autopsy.

“The good people of Nigeria should come to our help.”