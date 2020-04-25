The police said the dismissal of the officers – Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Constable Abass Ibrahim – was preceded by a trial where they were found guilty of assaulting the woman.

“They have been dismissed from the Force,” the police said.

The duo attached to Iwo Division of Osun State Police Command were seen assaulting a woman at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo, Osun State, in a video in early April.

In the video, the police officers interrogated the woman on an unknown issue and soon began pulling her by the clothes she wore.

Taiwo and Ibrahim continuously flogged the woman with canes amidst pleas by sympathisers to stop the assault.

The video generated a renewed call by Nigerians for the government to restructure and re-orientate police officers who have been found culpable of illegal arrest, abuse, extortion and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians on many occasions.