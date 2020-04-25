Amokachi reveals how he spent days & nights @ T.B Joshua’s Synagogue, but no healing

Amokachi has revealed how spent several days and nights at pastor T.B Joshua’s Synagogue Church seeking healings, but received none !

It was over over a protracted knee injury he sustained ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where he played one match and struggled with the knee problem, thereafter.

Nigeria’s soccer ambassador and former Super Eagles’ captain, Daniel Amokachi, was invited by a friend who worships at The Synagogue Church of All Nations

It was in an attempting to relaunch his career.

The Bull, as Amokachi was also referred to in his active playing days, said he was not healed.

“At first, I wasn’t giving to it, but I later agreed and flew down to Nigeria from England to see the Pastor.

“I slept by the church’s altar for several weeks to receive healing.

“I was not healed, but I saw lots of miracles that happened to people.

After leaving Beşiktaş in 1999, his playing career more or less ended.

He signed with 1860 Munich, but the contract was cancelled after he failed a medical test.

The Bull was also rejected by Tranmere Rovers for the same reason.

Amokachi also trained with French second division side, US Créteil, but the deal was hampered by injuries.

American MLS team Colorado Rapids signed him in 2002, but seeing he was not fit enough they released him before he could play a single match.

He went to play in the United Arab Emirates, but was denied again due to his medical condition.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup and 1998 FIFA World Cup and won the 1994 African Nations Cup.

He also helped win the Olympic gold medal in 1996, scoring in the Gold Medal game against Argentina.