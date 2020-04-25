BREAKING: Lagos records new COVID-19 death

Lagos State has recorded one new coronavirus fatality, bringing the total deaths in the state to 19.

The state Health Ministry disclosed this on Saturday via Twitter in its daily coronavirus update.

It acknowledged the 80 new infections announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which brought the total number of cases reported in the state to 670, the highest by any state in the country.

It said, “80 new cases of COVID-19 Infections confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 670.

“5 previously confirmed COVID-19Lagos patients were however transferred to Ogun State. Total transferred now 13.

“10 more COVID-19Lagos patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians & 1 Filipino were discharged after full recovery & testing negative twice consecutively. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos now 117.

“1 COVID-19 death was recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 19.”