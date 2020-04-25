COVID-19: Lagos records highest again as Nigeria gets fresh 114 cases, Total is 1095

It is not yet Uhuru in Lagos State. She had 80 infections out of the 114 recorded on Friday..

It is the highest on the list of states on the number of fresh cases of the Coronavirus Disease released on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for disease Control released the figures late on Friday.

Lagos had in the last two days remained at the top of the states with infections of COVID-19.

The figures released on Friday showed Lagos had 80 infections out of the 114.

Gombe State followed with 21 cases and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had five cases.

Zamfara and Edo States had two cases each, while Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto States recorded one infection each.

The latest figure brings the number of cases in Nigeria to 1,095 as at April 24, 2020.

Out of this number, 208 had been successfully treated and discharged, while 32 died.

