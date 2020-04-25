Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

COVID-19: Lagos records highest again as Nigeria gets fresh 114 cases, Total is 1095

Younews Ng April 25, 2020

It is not yet Uhuru in Lagos State. She had 80 infections out of the 114 recorded on Friday..

It is the highest on the list of states on the number of fresh cases of the Coronavirus Disease released on Friday.
The Nigeria Centre for disease Control released the figures late on Friday.
Lagos had in the last two days remained at the top of the states with infections of COVID-19.
The figures released on Friday showed Lagos had 80 infections out of the 114.
Gombe State followed with 21 cases and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had five cases.
Zamfara and Edo States had two cases each, while Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto States recorded one infection each.
The latest figure brings the number of cases in Nigeria to 1,095 as at April 24, 2020.
Out of this number, 208 had been successfully treated and discharged, while 32 died.

114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

80 in Lagos
21 in Gombe
5 in FCT
2 in Zamfara
2 in Edo
1 in Ogun
1 in Oyo
1 in Kaduna
1 in Sokoto

As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 208
Deaths: 32

