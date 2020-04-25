Covid-19 rules broken at Modu Sheriff burial..how he died in fire incident

The question on the lips of many now is..Who is observing physical or social distancing rule ?

resident of Borno trooped out on Thursday to give their last respect to the father of former governor of the State, Ali Sheriff, Galadima Modu Sheriff who died in a fire incident, the social distancing rule of the Nigeria centre for disease control was again violated.

Recall that the social distancing rule was also flouted at the funeral of late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, whose burial received backlash from many Nigerians due to the violated social distancing rule of Covid-19 which was aimed at curtailing the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Late Mr Sheriff died in the early hours of Thursday in a fire incident that engulfed his Damboa road home in Maiduguri.

The deceased was the Galadima of Borno Emirate.

Maiduguri and other parts of Borno State were a few hours into a 14 days COVID-19 lockdown when the fire incident happened at the former governor’s family home.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Before he was interred according to Islamic rite President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over his death.

Buhari extended heartfelt commiserations to Gov, Babagana Zulum of Borno and the family of Sheriff.