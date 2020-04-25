Kidnapped Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom

One week after he was kidnapped by gunmen, the traditional ruler in Kanan Local Government Area of Plateau State, Alhaji Shehu Suleiman, has regained his freedom.

Suleiman, who is the Pankwal Boghom, a second class chief in the state was abducted by the gunmen in his palace last Monday .

It was gathered that the octogenarian monarch was released on Saturday by his abductors who abandoned him at a village called Burga in Bauchi State.

Chairman of Kanam Local Government Area, Wokdung Abbas, confirmed the release of the traditional today in Jos

He said that after he was freed the monarch was immediately moved to Jos, the state capital for medical care.

The Chairman said, “It is true that he has been released. His abductors released him this morning and he has been taken to Jos for medical attention. We thank God that he is alive “