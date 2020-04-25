Son set mum & himself ablaze..see why

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

April 25, 2020

 A middle-aged man, Johnbosco Ejiogu has been arrested for the attempted murder of his mother, Mrs. Pauline Ejiogu.
The incident took place on Friday following advice from the aged mother to her son, to stop selling off family properties..at Umudagu Mbieri community in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.
Offended by the words of his mother, Johnbosco locked the two of them inside the house, stabbed the mother, and set the house ablaze.
But God has other plans, as the early intervention from other villagers and commercial motorcyclists quenched the fire, while the occupants were rushed to the hospital.
Johnbosco  is said to be notorious for selling family lands, which is a source of deep concern to his mother. He is a known rascal in the village.

