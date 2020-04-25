Twin Sisters, who are nurses, Die Of COVID-19 Three Days Apart

Twin sisters both trained nurses have died of COVID-19 within three days of each other eerily fulfilling a childhood pledge to leave the world together that they were born into about the same time.

Children’s nurse Katy Davis, 37, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday where she worked. By Friday, her twin, Emma had died in the same hospital. Emma was a former nurse who also worked in the same hospital.

They join about 50 nurses who have died in Britain since the advent of the pandemic.

Their sister, Zoe, told the BBC: “They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well.”

She said the “amazing” pair, who lived together, had other health conditions and had been unwell for some time.

“There are no words to describe how special they were,” she said.

“All they ever wanted to do was to help other people. Ever since they were young…they’d pretend they were doctors and nurses caring for their dolls.

“They gave their everything to all the patients they looked after. They were exceptional