87 new cases of COVID19 reported, now it’s 1,182 cases

87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;‬

‪33 in Lagos‬

‪18 in Borno‬

‪12 in Osun‬

‪9 in Katsina‬

‪4 in Kano‬

‪4 in Ekiti‬

‪3 in Edo‬

‪3 in Bauchi‬

‪1 in Imo‬

‪As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.‬

‪Discharged: 222‬

‪Deaths: 35

As at 11:55pm 25th April‬

‪Lagos-690‬

‪FCT-138‬

‪Kano-77‬

‪Ogun-35‬

‪Osun-32‬

‪Gombe-30‬

‪Katsina-30‬

‪Borno-30‬

‪Edo-22‬

‪Oyo-18‬

‪Kwara-11‬

‪Akwa Ibom-11‬

‪Bauchi-11‬

‪Kaduna-10‬

‪Ekiti-8‬

‪Delta-6‬

‪Ondo-3‬

‪Rivers-3‬

‪Jigawa-2‬

‪Enugu-2‬

‪Niger-2‬

‪Abia-2‬

‪Zamfara-2‬

‪Sokoto-2‬

‪Benue-1‬

‪Anambra-1‬

‪Adamawa-1‬

‪Plateau-1‬

‪Imo-1

One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment.‬

‪Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4