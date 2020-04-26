Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

87 new cases of COVID19 reported, now it’s 1,182 cases

Younews Ng April 26, 2020

87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;‬

‪33 in Lagos‬
‪18 in Borno‬
‪12 in Osun‬
‪9 in Katsina‬
‪4 in Kano‬
‪4 in Ekiti‬
‪3 in Edo‬
‪3 in Bauchi‬
‪1 in Imo‬

‪As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.‬

‪Discharged: 222‬
‪Deaths: 35
As at 11:55pm 25th April‬

‪Lagos-690‬
‪FCT-138‬
‪Kano-77‬
‪Ogun-35‬
‪Osun-32‬
‪Gombe-30‬
‪Katsina-30‬
‪Borno-30‬
‪Edo-22‬
‪Oyo-18‬
‪Kwara-11‬
‪Akwa Ibom-11‬
‪Bauchi-11‬
‪Kaduna-10‬
‪Ekiti-8‬
‪Delta-6‬
‪Ondo-3‬
‪Rivers-3‬
‪Jigawa-2‬
‪Enugu-2‬
‪Niger-2‬
‪Abia-2‬
‪Zamfara-2‬
‪Sokoto-2‬
‪Benue-1‬
‪Anambra-1‬
‪Adamawa-1‬
‪Plateau-1‬
‪Imo-1

One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment.‬

‪Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4

