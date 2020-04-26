87 new cases of COVID19 reported, now it’s 1,182 cases

87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
33 in Lagos
18 in Borno
12 in Osun
9 in Katsina
4 in Kano
4 in Ekiti
3 in Edo
3 in Bauchi
1 in Imo
As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 222
Deaths: 35
As at 11:55pm 25th April
Lagos-690
FCT-138
Kano-77
Ogun-35
Osun-32
Gombe-30
Katsina-30
Borno-30
Edo-22
Oyo-18
Kwara-11
Akwa Ibom-11
Bauchi-11
Kaduna-10
Ekiti-8
Delta-6
Ondo-3
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Zamfara-2
Sokoto-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Adamawa-1
Plateau-1
Imo-1
One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment.
Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4