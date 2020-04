Again, Okonjo Iweala shines, as WHO appoints her

Barely four weeks after she was appointed a member of the Presidential Advisory Council by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has added yet another feather to her cap.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed the former Nigerian Finance Minister, as Special Envoy for the newly inaugurated Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.