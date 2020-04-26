Anambra gov, Obiano relaxes lockdown, asks churches, markets to open

The Anambra Government has relaxed the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 in the state, four weeks after it was announced.

So far, According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Anambra has recorded one case of over 1000 cases of coronavirus in the country

The lockdown was part of the measures taken by the government to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano, who announced the easing of the lockdown in a broadcast on Saturday, however, said that all borders of the stated with its neighbours remain closed.

Obiano said Churches were now allowed to hold activities but with the caveat that all worshipers must wear face mask and observe all standing safety and preventive measures as prescribed by health experts.

The governor said all food and drug markets in the state were now opened with immediate effect.

Obiano said he would meet with leadership of the markets in the state on April 27 on the development.

Obiano further said that reopening of schools and civil service would be announced soon.

He said, “With regards to religious groups, leaders of the church should ensure that worshippers comply with the standards protocols of COVID-19 which includes wearing of face masks to church, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing and regular washing of hands.

“Church leaders should decide how best to conduct mass and service in strict adherence to the principles of social distancing to ensure that worshippers are not endangered. Please note that there should be no crusades and vigils for the time being.

“Movements around Anambra has been relaxed but all boundaries of the state remain closed,” he said.