Calls on Buhari to lockdown Kano state increase

Nigerians are wondering why Kano is not at lockdown, despite its land mass, kano population is slightly more than lagos, or about the same and there is tendency for community spread of the virus.

A concerned Nigerian said ” A timebomb to not only itself but other states. The state should immediately be locked down by the FG immediately”

Kano state has a dense population. And a dense leadership. And seeing as society rises and falls on leadership, this is a terrible combination.

Recording over 640 death in one week and burying the dead without autopsy or any other attempt to find out what is killing them should worry us all.

“Tragedy is, with our state borders being manned by security operatives ever willing to allow anyone move from one state to another in exchange for some naira note, despite the nationwide state border closure, it is only a matter of time before whatever that is responsible for the Kano death is distributed across the country.”