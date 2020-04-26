Erudite Economist, Author, Prof O.Teriba is dead

Erudite Economist, Professor Owodunni Teriba has passed on. He died on Thursday 23 April, 2020.

A leading economist and academic, he wrote the popular Economics and Commerce textbooks for School Certificate examinations students known as O TERIBA SERIES.

Very useful textbook of Economics that was used in the 70s and 80s in

Nigeria for the teaching of economics in Secondary Schools. This made ‘O Teriba’ a household

name in Nigeria.

Professor Teriba’s reputation and fame preceded and indeed accompanied him to the UN-ECA,

as a distinguished economist, academic scholar and luminary, teacher, researcher, planner, author

and policy adviser. His is an excellent academic background and prominent professional

background and considerable pioneering experience in teaching, research, authorship of books,

monographs and journal articles, production of conference papers on strategic issues of

development, policy planning and advocacy, and African development work in general, all of

which had been nourished and deepened as part of a distinguished academic carrier since the

mid-1960s.

Professor Teriba first came to the UN-ECA in 1980/81 whilst on sabbatical from the University

of Ibadan, Nigeria and later in 1985 as the Senior Regional Adviser to the member States of the

Commission on economic surveys, research and planning. But he soon rose swiftly to become

the Commission’s Chief economist and the Director of its Socio-Economic Research and

Planning Department in 1989, with broader managerial functions and responsibilities. Not only

was his leadership role and hands-on-management and direction of economic surveys, research

and perspective studies at the Commission unique and adroit, they were indeed legendary and

exemplary