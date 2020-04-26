FG confiscates Prof Dibu Ojerinde’s properties over corruption, how APC failed him

Prof Dibu Ojerinde, Nigeria’s first professor of test measurements, ex Jamb and Neco registrar, is to forfeit choice properties to the FG

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of properties including Gravity FM, Igboho.

Ojerinde, who was pioneer registrar of the National Examination Council, NECO, had joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the build up to the 2019 general elections. His son, Hon. Olumide Ojerinde, subsequently got the party’s ticket to contest the Oorelope/Irepo/Olorunsogo federal constituency seat. He won.

It would be recalled that former governor Abiola Ajimobi had, immediately after his announcement as APC deputy national chairman (South) announced Ojerinde, who is Nigeria’s first professor of test and measurement, as a member of the party’s reconciliation committee in the state.

In the forfeitue order, which was published in the PUNCH newspaper on Friday, Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu ruled that each of the said properties was acquired with public funds which represents proceeds of unlawful corrupt activities.

In the order, the Justice stressed further that any person interested in the said properties should appear before the court to show cause within fourteen days of the publication why a final forfeiture order should not be made in favor of the Federal government.

The properties of the Igboho-born politician, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress, will be managed and controlled by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and Mr David Igbodo, an AIG (Rtd) has been appointed as the Interim Administrator pending further directives from the court.

These includes Oke Afin Hostels located at Opposite Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Sapati International School Buildings and Premises located at Ajase Ipo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State, Doyin Filling Station along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Doyin Gas, Ibadan, Soka Filling Station, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Gravity FM Radio Station, Igboho, Tejumola House, Ikeja, Mansion at No 14 Yobe close, Maitama Abuja. Properties in South Africa.

Shares in banks, fixed deposits and money in bank accounts were also part of the properties listed to be forfeited.