How Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Convoy Of Ex-Borno Gov, Ali Modu Sheriff, Kill Three Policemen, Two Other

It has been leaked out that the insurgents attacked the convoy while traveling from Abuja to Maiduguri to attend the three-day prayer of Sheriff’s late father, Alhaji Galadima Modu, who died following a fire outbreak at his residence in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Three policemen, a driver and one member of his family were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

“The terrorists also went away with the riffles of the dead officers and some cars in the convoy,” one security source said.

Two of the policemen killed are Corporal Mustapha Inusa and Corporal Abubakar Idris.