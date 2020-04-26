Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

How Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Convoy Of Ex-Borno Gov, Ali Modu Sheriff, Kill Three Policemen, Two Other

Younews Ng April 26, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 53 Views

It has been leaked out that the insurgents attacked the convoy while traveling from Abuja to Maiduguri to attend the three-day prayer of Sheriff’s late father, Alhaji Galadima Modu, who died following a fire outbreak at his residence in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Three policemen, a driver and one member of his family were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

“The terrorists also went away with the riffles of the dead officers and some cars in the convoy,” one security source said.

Two of the policemen killed are Corporal Mustapha Inusa and Corporal Abubakar Idris.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tinubu’s moving thoughts about his dead CSO, Alhaji Lateef Raheem

A good and decent man has gone. My Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, has ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.