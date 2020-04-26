Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lord Chosen GO claims Coronavirus is punishment from God, unlocking Churches is the cure

April 26, 2020

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has lashed out at world leaders over stringent measures they’ve instituted to curb the spread of Coronavirus, which includes closure of churches.

Pastor Muoka said that God allowed the Coronavirus pandemic to happen so everyone can return to him.

He stated that the devil has taken advantage of the virus and looking for solution elsewhere, instead of returning to the house of the Lord.

Pastor Muoka further added that if the world returns back to God and enters into a covenant with him, Coronavirus will be crushed within one minute. He also slammed world leaders for tampering with churches in a bid to a cure to the deadly disease.

The Lord’s Chosen General Overseer who insinuated that Coronavirus is God’s wrath against man, insisted that it cannot be stopped by closure of borders, washing of hands, use of vaccines and wearing of face masks.

 

 

