Hon. Partrick Obahiyagbon is exploding with speaks big, big grammar to CoronaVirus.

“First of all, let me express my displeasure with the maladrus probisis and arrogant impetus that the authorities are handling this hienius, cankaferus and gigantum covid-19.

Secondly, our economy is in a cankarus oricus and dictustic kukus.

“I am maniacally bewildered, overwhelmed and flabbergasted at the paraplegic crinkum crankum that has characterised the latest news about this virus, culminating in an odoriferous saga cum gargantuan gaga! The jiggery pokery of homo sapiens flaunting their incompetence and odiferus looting of the donations made by well-meaning homo sapiens”.

Instead of achievements stemming from donations to provide palliatives for the citizenry in preparation of the tormentous lockdown, it is a veritable bugaboo that the funds have been looted, houses set ablaze by fiery and machiacus fires and Nigerians are in a state of wankum officus. This must be pooh-poohed by all compos mentis homo sapiens!

I said to my self: What an anathematous disdain of the citizenry! What a deprecable descent from the sublime to the ridiculous! Who will curb the odoriferous excesses of this machavellian and mephistopheleancabal in the country? With this state of affairs, I dare say that the future of our dear nation is swimming in a pestilential aqua with a disastrious terminus ad quem inherently laden with avoidable cataracts, ice bergs and oxbow Lakes. It is sardonic, lugubrious and this has to stop!”