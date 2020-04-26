Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Obahiyagbon speaks big big grammar to Coronavirus

Younews Ng April 26, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

 

Hon. Partrick Obahiyagbon  is exploding with speaks big, big grammar to CoronaVirus.

“First of all, let me express my displeasure with the maladrus probisis and arrogant impetus that the authorities are handling this hienius, cankaferus and gigantum covid-19.

Secondly, our economy is in a cankarus oricus and dictustic kukus.

“I am maniacally bewildered, overwhelmed and flabbergasted at the paraplegic crinkum crankum that has characterised the latest news about this virus, culminating in an odoriferous saga cum gargantuan gaga! The jiggery pokery of homo sapiens flaunting their incompetence and odiferus looting of the donations made by well-meaning homo sapiens”.

Instead of achievements stemming from donations to provide palliatives for the citizenry in preparation of the tormentous lockdown, it is a veritable bugaboo that the funds have been looted, houses set ablaze by fiery and machiacus fires and Nigerians are in a state of wankum officus. This must be pooh-poohed by all compos mentis homo sapiens!

I said to my self: What an anathematous disdain of the citizenry! What a deprecable descent from the sublime to the ridiculous! Who will curb the odoriferous excesses of this machavellian and mephistopheleancabal in the country? With this state of affairs, I dare say that the future of our dear nation is swimming in a pestilential aqua with a disastrious terminus ad quem inherently laden with avoidable cataracts, ice bergs and oxbow Lakes. It is sardonic, lugubrious and this has to stop!”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Suspect Arraigned for the the Murder of Funke Olakunrin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ondo state governor. Akerele has disclosed that one of the recently arraigned suspects in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.