Obaseki appoints 38yrs old son of ex-Senator as Chief of Staff

By Osaro Avwenagha

Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his Chief of Staff.

He replaces Taiwo Akerele who unceremoniously resigned on Saturday.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and subsequently on the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

An investment banker, Uzamere, 38, is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

He has had stints with Lehman Brothers and South Grade Engineering, among others.

A thorough-bred professional, he had, before his appointment, served as Executive Assistant to Governor Obaseki.