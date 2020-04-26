Obaseki’s Ex-Chief of Staff, Akerele reveals why he resigned

Osaro Avwenagha

Mr. Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has revealed why he had to resigned.

” It to save the office of the Chief of Staff from being denigrated, and to protect that office for who is coming after me, I have to take this decision.”

“But in my resignation letter dated April 25, 2020, I simply stated that my decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds.

“I am solidly with His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo State. His mission and vision resonate with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given the opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.

“I thank His Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also extend my sincere thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity.

May his reign be long and peaceful, Amen.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has denied any rift between him and Governor Obaseki.

Mr. Musa Ebomhiama, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor who reacted to the alleged rift between the governor and his deputy, said there was no truth in such rumour or allegation.

According to Ebomhiama, the relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu was very cordial, saying “they were together throughout yesterday, Friday, April 24, even as I am talking to you now, they are together working out strategy on how to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state as well as how to give succour to the people of the state whose movements have been restricted.

“Any person alleging rift between the two of them is an enemy of the state and Edo people” he said