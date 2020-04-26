Oyo gov orders level 13 & above to resume work, says palliative ready for 120,000 persons

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has said the State Secretariat will be reopened on Monday April 27th 2020.

Only civil servants at level 13 and above with separate offices will resume.

The following guidelines are in place to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 within the secretariat:

• There will be new security measures in place including having only one gate to serve as entrance and exit. All other gates will be closed.

• All meetings will be held online.

• No visitors are allowed except absolutely necessary.

• There will be hand washing facilities in strategic locations round the secretariat.

• One 100ml hand sanitizer and face mask will be given to each officer.

• Bush canteens around the secretariat will remain closed. Officers are encouraged to bring their own food for lunch.

Posters and banners will be in conspicuous places round the secretariat to revalidate guidelines for resumption.

The dusk to dawn curfew in Oyo State, will be relaxed from 7 PM to 7 AM, to 7 PM – 5 AM, to accommodate farmers, this planting season. The farmers are being sensitised on how they can stay safe as they farm during this period.

COVID-19 compliant guidelines will be provided for markets, including hand washing and wearing of face masks. Only markets which meet up with these guidelines will be allowed to reopen.

Let me use this opportunity to commend the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, for the work they are doing at the national level to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Ministry of Health is decentralising the accreditation of isolation/treatment centres to state level so that it can be quicker and more efficient. Based on this, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan will be working with the Commissioner for Health, to set up a five-person accreditation team.

The palliatives to be provided by the Oyo State Government are now ready. Based on our data, they will be distributed to 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor and 30,000 targeted vulnerable households.