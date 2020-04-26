Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Suspect Arraigned for the the Murder of Funke Olakunrin Tests Positive for COVID-19

April 26, 2020

Ondo state governor. Akerele has disclosed that one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter is Coronavirus positive.

The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, said.

