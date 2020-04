MY TWINS children were kidnapped at gun point at my Ojoo residence Ibadan, around 8pm SATURDAY 10 minutes after I left my home recording lecture in a studio. Everybody should pls for Allah’s sake assist me in prayer and begging the abductor to pls be merciful with me especially their mother who was barren for 12 years. I’m begging not flexing anything. This is their picture. Help share wide. Oh my God!

~ Taofeeq Akeugbagold