Worries over death of 23 celebs in Kano in 24hrs..editor, 3 profs inclusive, as 640 die in 7 days

A senior editor, three professors, top banker and a Grand Khadi were among 23 prominent sons and daughters of Kano who died mysteriously within 24 hours in the state.

The dead include a former editor of Leadership Sunday newspaper and editor of the state-owned Triumph Newspaper, Musa Tijjani who died at the age of 63. Others were popular Professor of Economics and former chairman of National Economic Intelligence Committee, Ibrahim Ayagi, who died at the age of 80. He was founder of Hassan Gwarzo School was said to have been ill for some time. Others were the Dean, faculty of Basic Medicine, of Maitama Sule University, Professor Ali Abdulaziz Dikko; Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano; First Bank regional manager, Abdullahi Lawal, Alhaji Rabiu Dambatta; former chairman, former executive secretary of Kano SUBEB, Alhaji Adamu Iliyasu Dal; Grand Khadi of Kano, Dahiru Rabiu; Musa Umar Gwarzo

Others include the elder brother to former deputy governor Abdullahi Gwarzo, Alhaji Salisu Lado; Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha; Hajiya Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge; secretary, Students Affairs, North West University Kano, Dr. Nasiru Maikano Bichi; Alhaji Rabiu Dambatta; Kabir Ibrahim Bayero; Alhaji Idi Mai Lemo Sheka; mother of renowned businessman, Ado Gwanja and Capt. Abdullahi Gyadi Gyadi.

They were buried Saturday according to Muslim rites.

Cause of their death was yet to be established but there had been suggestions that it may be due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. But those who argue against this said the symptoms manifested by some of the deceased were not Covid-19-related. Some theories suggest the extreme weather in the state while yet some link it to a strange disease which was yet to be determined by scientists.

Kano state had been poor in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic especially with the Governor not enforcing a lockdown on time even when the pandemic had spread across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had paid tribute to Professor Ibrahim Alkali Ayagi, describing him as an accomplished economist, banker and administrator who made outstanding contributions to the development of education in northern Nigeria, promotion of entrepreneurship and small businesses.

President Buhari, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he believes that as former chairman of the National Economic Intelligence Committee (NEIC), the late Ayagi will be long remembered and honoured for his diligent and professional roles in tackling Nigeria’s crippling foreign debt.