1,273 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria ! death toll hits 40 , with 91 new ones

Nigeria’s death toll from the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit 40 on Sunday while 239 have been successfully treated and discharged.

These were two of the highlights of the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The midnight update showed that the country recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,273.

An NCDC tweet from its official handle indicated that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 8 in Sokoto and 6 in Taraba.