BREAKING: Violent protest in Lagos over COVID-19 lockdown

Younews Ng April 27, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 34 Views

Some youths of Eleko community in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State have embarked on a protest.

The protest, which started on Monday morning, turned violent as the youths were said to have had a faceoff with some security officials over the enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown in the community.

We learnt that the youths mounted roadblocks with bonfires at different locations on the road leading to some companies, including the Dangote refinery in the area.

They accused the security officials enforcing the lockdown of being bias, saying expatriates were allowed to go to their places of work while residents were forced to stay in their houses.

On their part, the police say they have dispersed a group of violent protesters at the Eleko Junction area of the community

