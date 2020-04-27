Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Councillor shot dead as gunmen abduct Ekiti commissioner

Younews Ng April 27, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 56 Views

Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Folorunso Olabode has been kidnapped by gunmen.

A councillor who was with him, was shot dead on the spot.

According to TVC news, it was gathered on Sunday evening in Ekiti that the kidnap and murder Incident took place between Isan and Iludun-Ekiti area of the State.

Also, another security source confirmed the incident, saying that the councillor who was shot dead is of Ilejemeje local government area of the state and that he was with commissioner at the time of the attack.

The source also confirmed that the incident took place between Isan and Iludun-Ekiti. While hinting that they were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Isan is the hometown of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai extends lockdown for another 30 days

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.