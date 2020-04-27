Councillor shot dead as gunmen abduct Ekiti commissioner

Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Folorunso Olabode has been kidnapped by gunmen.

A councillor who was with him, was shot dead on the spot.

According to TVC news, it was gathered on Sunday evening in Ekiti that the kidnap and murder Incident took place between Isan and Iludun-Ekiti area of the State.

Also, another security source confirmed the incident, saying that the councillor who was shot dead is of Ilejemeje local government area of the state and that he was with commissioner at the time of the attack.

The source also confirmed that the incident took place between Isan and Iludun-Ekiti. While hinting that they were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Isan is the hometown of Governor Kayode Fayemi.