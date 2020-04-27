Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai extends lockdown for another 30 days

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days.

The governor’s decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, which is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe. This is effective from today, 26th April 2020.

With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the FCT, and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus, the Standing Committee’s evaluation is that measures to protect Kaduna State residents require further strengthening and more vigorous enforcement.

A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication) on 26th April 2020 said Malam Nasir El-Rufai has endorsed the evaluation and has accordingly reviewed the Quarantine Orders to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements.

The two-day window during which the restriction of movement is relaxed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays has been reduced to only one day.

Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of Covid-19 infections becomes clearer.

All persons that venture out of their homes for whatever reason must wear facemasks and observe social distancing everywhere they go, in markets and in authorised vehicles.

Government is making efforts to provide facemasks for poor and vulnerable residents, and it appeals to everyone that can afford it to get their tailors to make them cloth facemasks which they can wash after every use.

The government also encourages tailors to produce facemasks for sale to those that are neither poor nor vulnerable.

Wearing of facemasks will be robustly enforced as a critical public health measure to reduce person-person transmission.

The state government said that the measures announced on 26th March 2020, to contain Covid-19 remain in force and have been renewed.