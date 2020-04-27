Nnamdi Kanu Is Dead, Let Him Do Live Video To Debunk Claims, Says Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has declared that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is dead,

This is coming few days after she debunked his rumoured death.

Recall that Olunloyo on the 22nd of April took to Twitter and revealed that based on her investigations, she can categorically state that Nnamdi Kanu is not dead.

She however has made a u-turn, as she took to Twitter yesterday to state that the the leader of the proscribed group has truly died and he died in an Italian hospital, a report she claimed she received from a top military source.

She wrote in a series of tweets:

#BREAKING UPDATE I was briefed by a top military defense dept source that Nnamdi Kanu did pass away in an Italian hospital as reported. I was also told that whoever is broadcasting is an impostor meant to keep IPOB together. The Italian Hospital source also confirmed it .