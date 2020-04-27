PDP Asks Buhari To Visit Kano ‘Immediately’ Over Rising Deaths

Following the ‘mysterious’ death of six hundred and forty citizens (640) in Kano, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for investigation, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to visit the state.

The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, PDP equally lampooned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, noting that he abandoned his duty as a governor.

Recall that a good number of people were reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the last one week.

In view of this therefore, the party noted with dismay that the Buhari Presidency had failed to take any concrete step on this frightening development, but is, as usual, waiting to be prodded to stand up to the demand of the office and proceed to Kano state to identity with the people, find solution and contain the ugly situation.

Read the statement below: “The party describes as lamentable that President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, and who recently took up the toga of ECOWAS COVID-19 Response Champion, had rather receded into the safety of Aso Villa and failed to promptly activate any concrete and visible action to investigate and arrest the situation in Kano, where Nigerians are dying in their hundreds.

The PDP described the situation as yet another manifestation of leadership failure and insensitivity of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians at critical moments.