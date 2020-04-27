The Die is cast, President Buhari Addresses Nigerians Tonight By 8.00 p.m

The waiting for this hour will soon be over..The die is cast, no going back on a tough decision..It is today, not tomorrow…Time to know if lockdown would be extended, amended, relaxed or totally removed.

Even as coronavirus pandemic ravages the land, President Muhammadu Buhari will again address the nation, later today , Monday, April 27, 2020, at 8pm.

Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast, said Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity)

who broke the news.

Nigeria, it would be recalled, has been on a lockdown for weeks now. Tonight’s address by the President will, however, let them know whether the stay-at-home order will continue or otherwise.