16 key points from Buhari’s speech on CoronaVirus

April 28, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech is basically about  some progress reports and measures to further secure the nation against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are 16 key points from the address were the following:

1- Measures yielding positive results.

2- Over 10,000 healthcare workers trained.

3- FG Procured insurance cover for 5,000 Frontline health workers

4- Seeks patience of Nigerians to fine-tune distribution of palliatives.

5- Government will not tolerate human rights abuses by security agencies.

6- Security agencies to be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment for their own protection.

7- FG to deploy additional Federal Government human, material and technical resources to Kano.

8- There will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;

9- There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice;

10- There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed to allow for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

11- Mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

12- Restrictions of social and religious gathers shall remain in place.

13- Lockdown in the FCT, Lagos & Ogun States shall subsist and remain in place until Monday, 4th May 2020 at 9 am.

14 -From From 4th May, Selected businesses to open from 8am to 6pm

15- Total lockdown in Kano for 2 weeks.

16- State Governors may choose to amend adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above on public health and hygiene

