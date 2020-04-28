16 key points from Buhari’s speech on CoronaVirus

President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech is basically about some progress reports and measures to further secure the nation against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are 16 key points from the address were the following:

1- Measures yielding positive results.

2- Over 10,000 healthcare workers trained.

3- FG Procured insurance cover for 5,000 Frontline health workers

4- Seeks patience of Nigerians to fine-tune distribution of palliatives.

5- Government will not tolerate human rights abuses by security agencies.

6- Security agencies to be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment for their own protection.

7- FG to deploy additional Federal Government human, material and technical resources to Kano.

8- There will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;

9- There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice;

10- There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed to allow for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

11- Mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

12- Restrictions of social and religious gathers shall remain in place.

13- Lockdown in the FCT, Lagos & Ogun States shall subsist and remain in place until Monday, 4th May 2020 at 9 am.

14 -From From 4th May, Selected businesses to open from 8am to 6pm

15- Total lockdown in Kano for 2 weeks.

16- State Governors may choose to amend adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above on public health and hygiene