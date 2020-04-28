Abductors of Ekiti Commissioner demand N30 million ransom.

The abductors of Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunsho Olabode has demanded for N30 million ransom.

TheNewsTrack gathered from residents of Iye-Ekiti that the kidnappers contacted the family via telephone for the ransom.

Unknown gunmen had kidnapped the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode on Sunday.

The incident took place between Isan and Iludun-Ekiti area of the State.

A councillor who was with him, was shot dead on the spot