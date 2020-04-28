Another Kyari is dead! Umar El-Kanemi, shehu of Bama in Borno state, dies @ 63.

A first-class traditional ruler, El-Kanemi, shehu of Bama, is dead . He died on Monday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“The Shehu passed away shortly after asr prayer in Maiduguri,” he said.

Shehu was known to have been battling with protracted illness as many people of his age often deal with.

The State Government, while confirming the death of the monarch, said he passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri.

The deceased was the seventh Shehu of old Dikwa Emirate that included Bama, Dikwa, Ngala and Kala-Balge local government areas of the State before it was, in 2010, split into two: Bama and Dikwa Emirates headed by two separate First Class Emirs.

The Commissioner said the Shehu’s palace will announce funeral arrangements that will be communicated to members of the public.

The Emir’s demise was also confirmed to newsmen in Maiduguri by the district head of Nganzai, Bakaka Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanami.

“The Shehu passed away shortly after Asir prayer in Maiduguri,” he said, describing the death as sudden as the monarch had just breathed his last around three o’clock yesterday [Monday] at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).