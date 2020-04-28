Fear all over Kano, as 3 patients flee Kano isolation centre

The intensity of fear in Kano State is so thick, it is almost sliceable with blunt knife.

And the existing fear has been aggravated a on Monday following the escape of three COVID-19 patients from an Isolation centre

The state, which is battling to contain a strange disease that killed over 160 people in less than two weeks, has also lost three of its 77 confirmed COVID-19 carriers.

The Coordinator of Kano Taskforce on COVID 19, Dr Tijjani Hussain said on Monday that manhunt had been launched for the fleeing COVID-19 patients after efforts to track them through their telephone lines failed.

He said: “They switched off their phones and their homes are deserted. So, we don’t know their whereabouts. But, we are now collaborating with security agents to get them and bring them back to the isolation centre. “

The task force coordinator also said that government had begun “verbal autopsy” to authenticate the type(s) of ailments responsible for the mass deaths in the state.

He said: “The only option left is for us to go on verbal autopsy, because the dead have already been buried by their families. We, therefore, cannot do proper autopsy on them. All we have to do is engage their respective families about their medical history.”