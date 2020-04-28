Atiku’s son now positive after 40 days, says..” Covid 19 has humbled me”

Mohammed Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former vice-president, has recovered from COVID-19 after spending 40 days in the hospital.

In March, his father had announced that one of his sons tested positive for the disease after he returned from Switzerland.

In a statement on Monday, Mohammed said his experience as a COVID-19 patient humbled him as he never thought he would be one of those infected.

“I, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, wish to inform Nigerians that I have finally been cleared and discharged after 40 days of coronavirus (Covid19) treatment,” he said.

“My discharge could not have come at a better time than in the Ramadan, a season marked by sacrifice and supplication to the Almighty Allah.

“I thank the Almighty Allah for my recovery from the dreaded infection and also wish to express my sincerest and deepest appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill while I was being treated.

“In the course of life, we have no idea of what will happen to us because only the Almighty God knows our future. When the coronavirus first broke out in faraway China, I had no idea that I might be one of those to be infected. This is one of the everlasting lessons I can’t forget for the rest of my life. Indeed, I have been humbled by this experience.”

He hailed the federal ministry of health and other frontline health workers for their sacrifices and professionalism during this period.

Mohammed said the pandemic revealed the weakness in “our health sector” and brought the poor and the powerful to a common level.

“The coronavirus has caught the world off guard and sent us reeling for solutions. It also reveals the weaknesses of our health systems in the developing world. It’s an eye-opening experience for Nigeria and other developing nations,” he said.

“Thanks to coronavirus outbreak, we are now coming to terms with the necessity of adequate funding of our healthcare system. This disease has brought the rich, the poor and the powerful to a common level. This is the time our policymakers should reset our national priorities and give our health system adequate attention. No investment in our health sector is too much.

“No less important, our policymakers should also adequately fund research in vaccines and other drugs because of the uncertainties and challenges like the coronavirus. Once again, thank you for your support and prayers, may Allah show up for you at your appointed time of need.”