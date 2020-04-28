Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

INEC Insists on not shifting Edo, Ondo Gov Polls

Younews Ng April 28, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 61 Views

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday reaffirmed its plans to go ahead with the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States as scheduled, notwithstanding the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Home - THISDAYLIVE logo

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

My daddy, Abba Kyari is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up – Aisha

Aisha, daughter of Abba Kyari, late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.