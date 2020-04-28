INEC Insists on not shifting Edo, Ondo Gov Polls

No Plans to Shift Edo, Ondo Gov Polls, INEC Insists

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday reaffirmed its plans to go ahead with the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States as scheduled, notwithstanding the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voters’ Education and Information, Mr. Festus Okoye, told THISDAY in Abuja that the commission had not met to discuss a possible shift in the dates slated for the elections.

INEC had earlier fixed September 19, 2020 for the governorship election in Edo State while that of Ondo State was fixed for October 10, 2020.

He said before releasing the dates for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections adequate provisions were made, stressing that the commission had not met to consider any new dates