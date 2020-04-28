My daddy, Abba Kyari is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up – Aisha

Aisha, daughter of Abba Kyari, late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked her father’s critics to let those mourning him do so in peace.

Kyari had died from COVID-19 complications on April 17, a few weeks after he had tested positive for the novel disease, following an official trip to Germany and the UK.

Mixed reactions had trailed Kyari’s death.

Before he passed on, quite a number of Nigerians had taken to social media platforms to ask the federal government to declare his whereabouts after he was moved to a private facility for treatment.

But on Monday, Aisha took to her Instagram story to pour out her mind to the likes of Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye, hoping they are now “sleeping better at night” since he passed away.

“My daddy, Abba Kyari is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up. You all claimed he was the root of your problems when he was alive, now he is gone, surely all your problems died with him,” she wrote with the user name (@crackeddiamond).

“Allow us that love him mourn in peace. And dear Lola Omotayo and co that were so curious about his whereabouts, I hope now that you know exactly where he is, you’re sleeping better at night.”